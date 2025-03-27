A leak of sensitive Israeli intelligence, shared in a chat group of senior US officials, has raised significant concerns about the security of classified information and the potential impact on intelligence-sharing relationships.

Citing two US officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that the chat, which was inadvertently disclosed to The Atlantic magazine, involved US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz sharing details about an Israeli intelligence source that helped identify a Houthi missile expert targeted in a US strike in Yemen. The Israeli government has since expressed concerns about the public exposure of their involvement in the operation.

The leaked messages, sent by Waltz, discussed the real-time intelligence that led to the strike, including information on the missile expert’s location before the building he entered was destroyed. Israeli officials privately complained to US counterparts about the breach, given the sensitivity of the intelligence provided. This incident underscores the delicate nature of intelligence cooperation between the US and its allies, particularly when it involves crucial, on-the-ground sources.

The leak has sparked wider concerns over the use of non-secure communication platforms, such as Signal, for sharing sensitive military and intelligence updates. While US officials have insisted that no classified sources or methods were revealed, the inadvertent exposure of such sensitive information could have long-term consequences for the trust between the US and Israel. Intelligence officials worry that such breaches could discourage foreign partners from sharing vital intelligence in the future.

The incident also raises questions about how secure the US government’s communication channels are when it comes to sensitive military operations. With the leak now public, the Israeli government is likely to reassess its willingness to share intelligence with the US, particularly on sensitive military matters.