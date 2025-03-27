National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the Supreme Court to intervene in the Shin Bet's investigation against him and the police and order Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to turn over all documents related to this affair.

"The fact that a security service in the State of Israel is conducting an intelligence collection operation against a serving minister in the government, the Commissioner of Police and the chief of the IPS - all without any evidentiary basis, solely due to political identity - is a shock to every citizen in a democratic country," said Minister Ben-Gvir.

"This is a dangerous event that undermines the foundations of the democratic regime and is subject to the public's trust in the security forces," he said.

Ben-Gvir emphasized that "the investigation conducted by the relevant Shin Bet authorities unequivocally revealed that there was no fault in my conduct during the ascent to the Temple Mount, and therefore one must wonder how this information was not submitted to the Supreme Court by the Attorney General - and how it is possible that incorrect information was submitted to the court in an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of a minister appointed by law."

According to him, "If a politically motivated collection operation did indeed take place, then this is an unprecedented violation of the fundamental principles of the State, and the public has the right to know the whole truth. I will not allow democracy to fall victim to secret mechanisms that operate based on foreign motives."

He called for the disclosure of all relevant documents and clarified, "Anyone who fears the truth being revealed probably has something to hide. I am not afraid, because I know that I acted correctly."