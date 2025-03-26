Amid ongoing fighting, mass protests against Hamas rule continued on Wednesday throughout the Gaza Strip.

Starting in Beit Lahia, the protests spread to Deir al-Balah, where demonstrators waved banners with messages such as: "We want to live," "The masked men will never control me," "Stop the destruction," "For the sake of Allah, get Hamas out!" "Enough with the lies."

Thousands marched in Nuseirat and chanted "Hamas get out!" and "No, no to Al-Jazeera, the people are the truth." A banner was raised in Shejaiya with the inscription: "Hamas does not represent us."

One Gazan resident said to the camera: "We have to put an end to Hamas. They are not the resistance – the residents are the resistance, while the Hamas leadership lives comfortably abroad."

Following the mass demonstrations in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, Defense Minister Israel Katz sent a message to the residents of Gaza, saying, "Soon the IDF will take forceful action in other areas of Gaza and you will be required to evacuate your homes, losing more and more territory. The plans have already been written and approved."

Minister Katz added: "Learn from the residents of Beit Lahia: Demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages – this is the only way to stop the war."