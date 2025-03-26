The Israel Police has launched an investigation following several reports of suspicious objects placed near the homes and businesses of insurance agencies and agents in the Wadi Ara area and Umm al-Fahm.

The objects caused panic, but police EOD teams determined they were dummy explosives. There were no casualties in the incidents.

Undercover Border Police raided a site in Umm al-Fahm and arrested a suspect – a resident of the city in his 30s – on suspicion of placing the false explosives.

Initial investigations revealed that the motive was attempted extortion: the suspect allegedly tried to pressure insurance agents to direct customers with vehicles for repairs to garages he owns, instead of those that have agreements with insurance companies.

The police are treating the case very seriously and noted that these are events that created a sense of unwarranted threat and risk to the public. According to the findings of the investigation, the police are expected to request today the extension of the suspect's detention in court.