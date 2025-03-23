Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student activist responsible for anti-Israel protests on campus, appeared in immigration court on Friday at a remote detention center in Louisiana as his legal team works to secure his release, The Associated Press reported.

Khalil, 30, sat alone through the brief hearing, which focused solely on scheduling. His attorney, participating via video, requested additional time to review the case. The immigration judge set a full hearing for April 8.

The proceedings took place in a windowless courtroom inside an isolated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility near Jena, Louisiana. The hearing came two days after a federal judge in New York ordered Khalil’s case to be transferred to New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Khalil’s legal team is also pursuing action in federal court to challenge his detention and potential deportation.

Khalil was detained by immigration authorities on March 8 as part of the Trump administration’s effort to combat what it describes as antisemitic and “anti-American” campus protests. He previously served as a spokesperson for pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators opposing Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Khalil issued his first public statement since the arrest, accusing both the Trump and Biden administrations of “anti-Palestinian racism”.

“My unjust detention is indicative of the anti-Palestinian racism that both the Biden and Trump administrations have demonstrated over the past 16 months as the US has continued to supply Israel with weapons to kill Palestinians and prevented international intervention,” Khalil declared.

“For decades, anti-Palestinian racism has driven efforts to expand US laws and practices that are used to violently repress Palestinians, Arab Americans, and other communities. That is precisely why I am being targeted,” he added.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023 and has seen a resurgence of anti-Israel activity in recent weeks.

In January, anti-Israel students disrupted an Israeli history class by banging drums, chanting “Free Palestine,” and distributing fliers that depicted a boot stomping on a Star of David.

The students were later expelled, prompting protests at Barnard College. The demonstrations escalated when protesters took over the Barnard College library, leading to multiple arrests .

Khalil’s arrest followed the Trump administration’s official announcement that it would revoke $400 million in federal grants due to Columbia’s handling of antisemitism.