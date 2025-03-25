Natan Sharansky, former Chairman of the Jewish Agency and government minister, addressed the evolving experiences of Jews worldwide in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre at the Jewish People Policy Institute conference. The event, held in honor of Diaspora Week, was titled "Diaspora Jewry After October 7."

Sharansky criticized the silence of international women's rights organizations regarding severe violations of women's rights, which he described as unprecedented in modern history. He noted that not a single such organization publicly acknowledged these violations.

Recounting his visits to US college campuses following the October 7 attack, Sharansky said he inquired whether any progressive organizations had expressed outrage or sympathy for Israel but found none. He mentioned that nearly a year after the attack, a member of an academic democratic organization merely acknowledged the tragedy and noted personal connections to victims of the Nova music festival, without further action.

Sharansky compared the strengthening of Jewish ties to Zionism worldwide to the experience of Jews in the USSR following the Six-Day War. He observed that many Jews, who previously distanced themselves from Zionism, found themselves unable to ignore their identity. Even if they did not consider immigration, their connection to Israel became an integral part of their Jewish identity.

As an example, he cited Columbia University, where Jewish professors now fear for their safety. Five hundred Jewish students there signed a letter expressing concerns about their ability to openly express their Jewish identity and connection to Zionism. They have since demanded protection under Human Rights Law.

Sharansky also highlighted a legal case at Harvard University, where Jewish students filed complaints about antisemitic incidents. After initial resistance, the university administration engaged in negotiations with Jewish student organizations, ultimately agreeing to the international definition of antisemitism and acknowledging Zionism as part of some students' identities.

"Just a few years ago, US rabbis distanced themselves from what they called the racist enterprise of Zionism in Israel, advocating for a Jewish identity disconnected from the land. Today, they have no choice but to recognize that Zionism is an intrinsic part of that identity," Sharansky remarked.

He also addressed the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war on the global Jewish community, referencing insights from Dr. Dov Maimon's newly launched book. According to Sharansky, antisemitism in Ukraine has risen slightly, from 29% to 32%, while in Russia, the increase has been far more dramatic, surging from 26% to 62%. While President Vladimir Putin is not personally antisemitic, Sharansky argued that Russia's wartime dictatorship has fueled antisemitism as a political tool. By framing the war as a struggle against the West rather than against Ukraine, Russian leadership has revived age-old antisemitic narratives and continued to use Jews as scapegoats.