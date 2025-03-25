Anti-government demonstrators attacked MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) on Tuesday as he entered the Knesset on foot due to the demonstration. He was forced to enter the Knesset under heavy security.

Ministers Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionists), Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Amichay Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) were also forced to enter the Knesset on foot under heavy security after the leftist protesters blocked the road.

Throughout the morning, the police forcefully dispersed protesters who used their vehicles to block roads leading to the Knesset, preventing lawmakers from reaching it by car.

After the incident, MK Cohen told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "I had to enter on foot because of the many roadblocks and I was violently attacked by a bunch of rioters. My only sin was coming to vote for the budget. I call on the police to work, you can't allow people to attack with such brutality. It will end with blood in the streets.