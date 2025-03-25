The families of hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack have filed a lawsuit against Mahmoud Khalil , a leader of Columbia University protests, and several student groups. The families accuse them of "aiding and abetting Hamas' continuing acts of international terrorism", reports The New York Post.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday, names Khalil as a prominent figure in the anti-Israel protests at Columbia University last year. The families argue that these protests helped amplify Hamas’ hostile rhetoric.

“Defendants in this case are Hamas’ propaganda arm in New York City and on the Columbia University campus,” the suit reads.

“Their self-described acts in furtherance of their goals to assist Hamas have included terrorizing and assaulting Jewish students, unlawfully taking over and damaging public and university property on Columbia’s campus, and physically assaulting Columbia University employees,” the lawsuit continues.

The plaintiffs include six family members of hostages who are still held in Gaza, as well as some hostages who were freed or rescued. Among the plaintiffs is Iris Weinstein Haggai, the daughter of Israel-Americans Gad and Judy Haggai, who were murdered in the attack and whose bodies are held by Hamas in Gaza, and three American IDF soldiers.

In addition to Khalil, the lawsuit also names Nerdeen Kiswani of Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine, Maryam Alwan of Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine, and Cameron Jones of Columbia-Barnard Jewish Voice for Peace.

Representatives for the defendants were unavailable for comment.

The families contend that as Hamas carried out its brutal assault, it issued a global call for supporters to “join the battle in any way they can.” The lawsuit claims that Khalil, Kiswani, Alwan, and Jones answered that call by preparing for anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

“Associational Defendants have distributed pro-terror propaganda produced by and literally stamped with the logo of the ‘Hamas Media Office,’” the filing alleges.

The lawsuit compares the defendants to members of Hamas’ propaganda division, claiming their actions helped recruit individuals to spread violence in New York City and across the U.S.

The plaintiffs argue that whenever Hamas and its allies called for action on social media, the student groups responded, with the encampment and takeover of Hamilton Hall at Columbia serving as key examples.

The lawsuit asserts that the defendants are not protected under the constitutional right to free speech and protest, as their actions were coordinated with a foreign terrorist group.

“Associational Defendants are not independent advocates; they are expert propagandists and recruiters for international foreign terrorist organizations and nation-state proxies operating in plain sight in New York City,” the lawsuit states. It accuses the defendants of violating America’s Antiterrorism Act.

The lawsuit seeks charges against the defendants for breaking the law and demands unspecified damages for the plaintiffs.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023 and has seen a resurgence of anti-Israel activity in recent weeks.

In January, anti-Israel students disrupted an Israeli history class by banging drums, chanting “Free Palestine,” and distributing fliers that depicted a boot stomping on a Star of David.