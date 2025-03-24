National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the heels of the Channel 12 report that the ISA investigated the police and the Minister for alleged "Kahanist influences."

"According to the report that was revealed yesterday on Channel 12, a few months ago, ISA Director Ronen Bar ordered the collection of incriminating information against me, against the Israel Police, and against the Israel Prisons Service on suspicion of subverting the rule of law in the country. The head of a covert organization collecting information on an elected official is a characteristic of regimes that are under an attempted military coup.

"Bar's order to investigate the body that is responsible for Israel's internal security is itself illegal and dangerous. Bar himself does not deny it," Ben-Gvir wrote.

He added: "Under these circumstances, the government's decision to dismiss him is not enough, that decision needed to be made immediately after his disgraceful failure on October 7th, but our obligation as a democratic state is to lay a bright red line for this improper conduct. In light of the above, I ask that you order the creation of a government inspection committee to inspect this severe incident."