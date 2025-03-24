The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) signed a contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, to integrate unique mission systems and equipment required by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) into 12 CH-53K "Pere" helicopters. The contract was signed by the IMOD Mission to the United States in New York City.

Assembly of all 12CH-53K aircraft for Israel is currently underway at Sikorsky headquarters in Stratford, Connecticut, USA, as part of a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract signed between the IMOD and the U.S. Government several years ago. The 12 new CH-53K helicopters are set to replace the IAF "Yas'ur" helicopters.

Under the signed mission systems contract, Sikorsky will build a separate production line exclusively to modify each aircraft from the standard U.S. Marine Corps configuration to the rigorous operational mission requirements specified by the IAF. Additionally, Sikorsky will integrate avionics, navigation systems, and electronic warfare suites supplied by the IMOD.