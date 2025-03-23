Australian businessman Joseph Gutnik recently returned from a visit to Israel during which he visited the sites of the October 7 massacre and met with senior government ministers.

"Now, in the Trump era, there are no more excuses - we need to bring about a resolution," he said in conversations with government ministers.

Gutnik, who was involved in Netanyahu's rise to power in 1996, visited the Nova site and Kibbutz Kfar Azza where he heard testimonies from survivors of the massacre. "I saw the destruction, the blood, the cry of the people," he said in pain.

During his visit, Gutnik met with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and gave them dollars he received in the past from the Lubavitcher Rebbe as a symbol of what he describes as a call for a firm stand on the integrity of the land.

"With Trump's entry into power, Israel has a window of opportunity that must not be missed," Gutnik claimed. "There is no hostile government preventing us from acting. Trump said: 'Release the hostages or there will be hell.' We need to take advantage of this situation."

During the visit, Gutnik criticized what he perceives as past Israeli capitulation, and mentioned the Schalit deal in which Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, was released. "Any agreement that does not include the annexation of Gaza gives Hamas a victory," he asserted.

Gutnik, known as an ardent supporter of the integrity of the Land of Israel, also opposed in an interview the idea of a Palestinian state, stating that the Lubavitcher Rebbe opposed any Palestinian autonomy for reasons of saving life.

"Seeing the destruction breaks my heart," Gutnik said after his visit. "There is no peace with Hamas - they want to kill Jews and destroy us."

Gutnik's visit comes against the backdrop of government discussions on the Israeli policy on the future of Gaza and the possibility of Israel retaking the Gaza Strip for civilian use.