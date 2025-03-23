National Security Advisor Michael Waltz spoke with CBS recently to discuss the Prosperity Guardian attacks against the Houthis.

"We've taken out key Houthi leadership, including their chief missileer, weapons depots, communications hubs, and even some of their over-the-water drone facilities, just in the last couple of days," he claimed.

"President Trump has decided to hit the Houthis and hit them hard, as opposed to the last administration, when weeks or months would go by after one of these attacks. As a result, we've had one of the world's most critical sea lanes get shut down."

He noted that the Houthis are much better equipped than some better-known terror organizations. "These guys are like Al-Qaeda or ISIS with advanced cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and some of the most sophisticated air defenses, all provided by Iran." Houthi air defenses have this far downed nearly twenty American Reaper drones since the conflict began, each at an estimated cost of $30 million.

He detailed some of the resulting impacts on American shipping. "The last time one of our destroyers went through that area, it was attacked twenty-three times. Seventy-five percent of our US-flagged shipping now has to go around Africa instead of through the Suez Canal. Keeping that route open is part of our national security."