Pro-Palestinian protesters entered with PLO flags into the hall where the series 'The German' is being screened at the Series Mania festival in France.

The protesters were demonstrating against the Israeli actors participating in the festival.

The new thriller and spy series The German, starring Anya Bukstein, was chosen to compete for the best series award at the prestigious festival.

The stars of the series appeared at the festival sporting the yellow ribbon pins that have come to symbolize the hostages in Gaza.