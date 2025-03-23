The Yesha Council issued a statement Sunday morning praising the Cabinet’s decision to recognize 13 communities in Judea and Samaria as a "historic day."

The decision recognizes 13 communities in the regional councils of Binyamin, Shomron, Gush Etzion, Megilot, and the Jordan Valley.

This move symbolically separates these communities from their parent communities, marking a significant step toward improving services and infrastructure while strengthening communities in the region.

Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, said, “A Historic Day for Our Communities – Logic is Returning to Judea and Samaria. Last night’s cabinet decision is another step in the crucial measures taken by the government to undo the Oslo disaster and normalize life in these areas."

"It is time for the State of Israel to take responsibility for the more than half a million Israeli citizens living under military rule and declare sovereignty.

"We commend Prime Minister Netanyahu, the cabinet ministers for this important decision, and Minister Smotrich and his team at the Judea and Samaria Communities Administration for leading this transformation,” Ganz said.

Yossi Dagan, Head of the Shomron Regional Council, welcomed the decision, writing to residents of Shomron, said, “A great announcement for our communities in Judea and Samaria and for the entire State of Israel. This is another significant step toward the normalization of our young communities."

"For years, we have been working to advance this initiative, understanding that the independence of these communities is essential for their development and for strengthening settlement as a whole.

"About a year ago, I met with Minister Bezalel Smotrich, presented him with the critical need to separate these communities, and asked him to promote the issue. Today, I am proud and excited to see that our efforts have borne fruit.

"This recognition will enable rapid development, improved services for residents, and strengthened communities in Shomron and all of Judea and Samaria. I thank Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his leadership and commitment, as well as all the partners who worked tirelessly to advance this decision.

"This is another step, but not the last—we will continue working with full force to regulate all the communities in Shomron," Dagan said.

Yaron Rosenthal, Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, said, “Many years ago, pioneers populated these hills, overcoming the hardships of building new communities and establishing thriving, flourishing communities on the hilltops and along the riverbanks."

"For political reasons, the state never recognized these communities as independent entities.

"We thank the Judea and Samaria Communities Administration team and Minister Bezalel Smotrich for their joint efforts and for leading this tremendous achievement: official recognition of these communities as independent.

"Gush Etzion wakes up to an exciting morning with great news – two more independent communities will strengthen our hold on this beautiful land,” Rosenthal said.

David Elhayani, Head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, said, “The right way to strengthen our communities and security is by establishing new communities.*

I want to thank the Prime Minister, the cabinet members, the Judea and Samaria Communities Administration, and Minister Smotrich, who continue working to strengthen the status of the Jordan Valley.”

Aryeh Cohen, Head of the Megilot Regional Council, said, “We welcome the cabinet’s decision to approve the separation of the community of Avnat from Mitzpe Shalem, making it an independent community."

"This is an important step that allows each community to develop and grow according to its unique needs.

"This move strengthens the entire region and creates new opportunities that will contribute to the well-being of residents and the future of these communities.”*

"The Yesha Council emphasizes that this decision follows a year of intensive efforts by regional council leaders, during which they met with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to present the critical need for the separation of these communities. Now, with the decision in place, these communities can operate as independent municipal entities, allowing for project advancement, infrastructure development, and improved services for residents.

"This step is part of a broader effort to regulate populate, aimed at normalizing life for residents and strengthening communities throughout Judea and Samaria," Cohen said.