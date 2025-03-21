In what many are calling a historic moment for Jewish life in eastern Hungary, the city of Debrecen will soon be home to a new mikveh (ritual bath) after Mayor László Papp transferred a substantial property in the heart of the city's Jewish quarter to the local community.

The announcement comes as Hungarian Jews mark 80 years since the Holocaust devastated what was once a vibrant community in Hungary's second-largest city.

"This represents more than just a building project," Rabbi Shmuel Faigen told reporters after receiving the keys to the property this week. "For our community, it's a symbol of renewal."

The 1,000-square-meter property on Bajcsy-Zsilinszki Street, adjacent to Debrecen's main Orthodox synagogue, previously housed a school before falling into disuse. According to local sources, several commercial developers had expressed interest in the prime real estate.

"Many businesses wanted this location," Rabbi Faigen explained, "but the mayor understood its significance for our community. He saw it as closing a historical circle."

Debrecen's pre-war Jewish population was largely destroyed during the Holocaust when most residents were deported to Nazi death camps. Those who returned after the war maintained a much smaller community under communist rule, using an aging mikveh that dated back to before World War II. In recent years, that facility had deteriorated beyond repair.

Since becoming Debrecen's rabbi five years ago, Faigen, a Chabad emissary, has prioritized finding a suitable location for a new mikveh. The search was complicated by limited available space in the city center's historical Jewish quarter.

Hungary's Chief Rabbi Shlomo Köves noted that the facility will serve not only local Jews but also thousands of Jewish visitors who come to the region each year. Many make pilgrimages to the nearby grave of Rabbi Shayale of Kerestir, located about an hour's drive from Debrecen.

"The timing couldn't be better," Rabbi Köves said. "A new direct flight route from Israel to Debrecen is scheduled to begin operations in May, which will significantly increase Jewish tourism to the area."

Construction is set to begin before Passover next month, with completion expected within two years at an estimated cost of 2 million euros.

The project has gained attention as part of a broader revival of Jewish life in Hungary, which has seen growing interest in Jewish heritage sites despite concerns about antisemitism elsewhere in Europe.

"We're working to complete this as quickly as possible," Rabbi Faigen said. "Not just for Debrecen's Jews, but for all visitors who come to connect with the rich Jewish history of this region."