The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to hold a hearing on Mike Huckabee’s nomination as US ambassador to Israel on March 25, JNS reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the former Arkansas governor.

As of now, the Senate panel has not released a list of other envoys scheduled for hearings during the Tuesday session.

The source told JNS that a recent media report suggesting Democratic opposition and resistance from liberal US Jewish groups had delayed Huckabee’s nomination was inaccurate.

Thus far, the Senate committee has only held a few hearings for ambassadorial nominations, with the Senate calendar largely focused on other pressing matters.

US President Donald Trump announced Huckabee’s selection for the post on November 12, shortly after his election. Huckabee’s nomination was officially filed with the Senate on February 11.

Huckabee is expected to face some resistance from Democrats, but the source close to Huckabee told JNS the Republican-controlled committee is likely to move his nomination forward.