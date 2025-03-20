Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening published a post on social media site X, in which he attacked the judicial system, not long after it was reported that two suspects in the "Qatar-Gate" affair had been detained for questioning.

Later, Netanyahu also released a video in Hebrew on the subject.

"In America and in Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people's will. They won't win in either place! We stand strong together," Netanyahu wrote.

President Isaac Herzog responded on his official accounts, writing, "Israel's strong and independent judicial system is an asset to our democracy," adding that he is very proud of it.

The Yesh Atid party harshly criticized Netanyahu. "Netanyahu has completely lost it. The Prime Minister of Israel is tweeting and spreading dangerous conspiracies, undermining the rule of law and defaming Israel. He is in a panic – he knows that his inner circle is mired in foreign interests and that the truth will come out. This is not leadership; it is dangerous and embarrassing panic."

Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, blasted Netanyahu and said, "A strong leader in Israel would focus on bringing back our hostages and fighting our enemies, not on the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the judicial system. Netanyahu is behaving like an anarchist, not like a leader of the entire country."

"His campaign of delegitimization against Israel’s state institutions due to his personal and legal situation is dangerous, weakens the nation, and shatters all government systems," Gantz claimed.

Watch Netanyahu's Hebrew-language video:

