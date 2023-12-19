The subcommittee to examine the matter of trying the Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre is meeting today for a classified deliberation, with the participation of the Justice Minister and the Attorney General.

Ynet reported that judicial system officials believe that the chance that the Nukhba terrorists will be brought to justice before the end of the war is next to none.

According to judicial officials, there are several reasons that there is currently no possibility to begin trying the terrorists, the central one being the fact that there are still many hostages in Hamas captivity.

In addition, there is a need for legislation that will allow the court to try the terrorist, which is destined to take time. On the diplomatic level, there is a fear that once the death penalty is proposed against the murderers, the Palestinians will appeal to the ICC, claiming that they should try anyone who "committed war crimes against Gazan civilians" as well.

In the end, the Prime Minister will be the one to decide the manner in which the terrorists will be tried, with the consultation of the Justice Minister and the cabinet.

Approximately a month ago, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Prosecutor Amit Isman published their opinion on the matter. "Since October 7th, there have been intensive activities in the judicial field. The activities are carried out through an encompassing outlook of the heinous terror attack, with all of its aspects, national and international. This is done in order to investigate and hold judicial proceedings against those who committed these acts of horror, planned them, and were involved in them, wherever they may be.

The State of Israel will work to bring terrorists who were caught and will be caught to justice and will demand punishment that will match the severity of the horrors they committed. This is an event of rare and unprecedented scope, and law enforcement must face the challenges of the complex investigation into the heinous acts of terror, as well as the complex judicial issues that are raised by these acts."