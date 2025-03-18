Col. (res.) Shai Babad, CEO of Strauss, continues to take responsibility and today leads the Yehonatan Brigade as its commander. In a special letter to the brigade's combat soldiers and officers, Babad reviewed the expected security challenges and tasks that the forces will be dealing with in the coming year.

According to him, the IDF is in the midst of a tense period, with increasing assessments that 2025 will be a year of fighting in the various arenas. Babad emphasized the importance of operational readiness and called on the soldiers to maintain a high professional standard.

He also noted that the IDF is continuing the high-intensity fighting in Judea and Samaria and in Gaza, while preparing for an immediate resuming of fighting, simultaneous to the efforts to bring the hostages home. In addition, he noted that the IDF is striving to enforce the ceasefire on the northern border and prevent escalation on the Syrian border, following repeated attempts by terrorists to exploit the situation for smuggling and dangerous military entrenchment.

Babad also addressed the increasing threats from Iran, emphasizing the possibility of dealing with Yemen, and added that the internal arena could also pose a significant challenge. "The IDF must shoulder an extraordinary burden, forcing us to become more efficient, strengthen our military competence and keep fighters’ and commanders’ motivation high," he wrote.

Babad also reviewed the process of building up the brigade, and noted that in the first quarter of 2025 about 700 fighters underwent training and later in the year, additional battalions are also expected to reach operational readiness, all significantly increasing the brigade's capabilities. "We are making very good progress, and our soldiers are demonstrating a high professional standard and exceptional resilience," he wrote.

“The brigade continues to operate with full vigor, ensuring that the battalions are prepared for any operational scenario. "2025 will be a test for us, and we must make sure that every unit and every fighter is fit for the missions that will be required of us," he stressed.

Babad set a clear goal for the coming months – to complete the operational readiness of all the battalions. Three battalions will be trained within the first six months and the others will complete their training by the end of 2025. "We are gauged first and foremost by quality – without compromise, and at the same time by the ability to deploy an operational force that is capable and ready for any scenario," he wrote.

Babad concluded with a message to all fighters and commanders, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and full engagement in their missions. "I would like to strengthen the hundreds of fighters and commanders who work with dedication, withstand training even under difficult conditions, and achieve the required qualifications.”

“We are on the right path – together we will win," he ended his letter.