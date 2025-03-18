The Supreme Court on Tuesday outright rejected the petition submitted by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and the "Homat Magen Le'Yisrael" (Defensive Wall for Israel) Forum against the government's intention to dismiss ISA Director Ronen Bar.

Justices Ruth Ronen, Gila Canfy-Steinitz, and Noam Sohlberg ruled that at this stage, a decision has yet to be made by the government, which is the authority authorized to terminate the service of the ISA Director per the Israel Security Agency Law. The ruling states: "In a Cabinet meeting that would convene to discuss this matter, the Attorney General can present the cabinet members with the all legal considerations needed for their decision-making."

The judges emphasized that the petitioners must wait for the government's final decision and only then could they again petition the court. "The petition came too early," the court wrote, "The petitioners have the right to address the court again after a decision is made."

The court also ruled that it is not necessary to listen to the Attorney General's stance before the meeting is convened. "In any case, it is not impossible that after her stance is heard, the decision would not be made, or a different decision is made," the judges noted. They also clarified that "what was said above does not aim to express a position on the petitioners' claim itself, and it does not harm their right to return and petition the court after the decision is made."