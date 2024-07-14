Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, is in advanced stages of negotiations to acquire Wiz, the Israeli cyber security company, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Israeli company recently raised the highest bid in the history of Israeli high-tech, one billion dollars, according to a value of 12 billion dollars.

According to the report, Google is interested in purchasing the company for 23 billion dollars, which is the largest transaction in the history of the industry.

Since its inception, Wiz has raised a total of 1.9 billion dollars.