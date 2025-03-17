The US State Department is offering rewards of up to several million dollars for information regarding the financial ties of the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen and the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon.

In a statement published on Monday, the State Department called on anyone with information on Houthi financiers, their associates, or their financial networks, to send it "via our Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, or our Tor-based tip line below," and noted that those who do so may be eligible for a reward of up to $15 million and relocation.

The department explained: "Ansarallah (Houthis) has launched multiple attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, killing civilians and forcing rerouting of maritime traffic. These Iranian-trained and armed terrorists have also attempted hijackings and launched shore-to-ship missiles against vessels from the US and allied countries."

In a separate statement, the State Department explained: "Hezbollah funds its terrorism through various illicit activities, including the use of commercial and other civilian aircraft to smuggle cash." It promised a reward of up to $10 million for information about Hezbollah's "cash smuggling by airport employees, customs officers, or aviation officials, or related illicit activities or individuals."

Last week, the State Department published a notice promising up to $10 million for information on a list of senior staff members of Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), the drone-production arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

The US launched a widespread operation against the Houthis last weekend, striking multiple targets in several waves of strikes. The operation follows the Houthi attacks on US and international ships passing near Yemen that have been ongoing since the early stages of Israel's war in Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump warned that from now on, every shot fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen will be considered a shot fired by Iran. "Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, Iran. Any further attack or retaliation by the 'Houthis' will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there," Trump wrote on Truth Social.