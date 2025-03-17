Israel is preparing for the possibility that the Houthis will respond to US strikes on Yemen by launching missiles towards Israel, Channel 12 News reported.

Though the Houthis have not declared an intention to strike Israel, security sources estimate that there is a possibility the Houthis will fire towards Israel.

The report said that Israel's defense echelon is now on high alert, and the Israeli Air Defense Command has raised its alert level to the highest possible, despite the fact that there is no concrete warning at this time.

The defense echelon also stressed that Israel has already proved its ability to handle the missile and UAV threats.

Arab media reported that the Houthi response to the US attacks has already begun, and the US army has intercepted 12 UAVs launched by the rebels towards the USS Truman aircraft carrier from which the launch was attacked.

Al Arabiya reported that Abed al-Rab Jafraan, who heads Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi's security team, was killed two days ago in the US strike on Yemen.