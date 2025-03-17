The Democratic Party’s approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low, according to a CNN poll released on Sunday.

The survey, conducted from March 6-9, found that 54% of American adults now hold an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party, while just 29% view it favorably. Another 16% said they had no opinion.

This marks a significant decline from early January, before President Donald Trump began his second term in office. At that time, 48% of respondents had an unfavorable view of the party, 33% viewed it favorably, and 17% had no opinion.

Polling data from late October, in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, showed that among registered voters, 51% had an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party, 39% viewed it favorably, and 10% had no opinion.

The Republican Party’s favorability rating, meanwhile, remains unchanged since January at 36%. However, its unfavorability rating has risen slightly from 44% to 48% in the latest poll.

In October 2024, 49% of registered voters had a negative opinion of the GOP, while 40% viewed it favorably. A year before that, in October 2023, 52% of Americans disapproved of the Republican Party, compared to 35% who held a favorable view.