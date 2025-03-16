Gaza currently faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. With approximately 1.7 million people confined to just 365 square kilometers, it was densely populated – aside from being a hotbed of terrorism.

Following the October 7, 2023 kidnappings and murders and Israel’s subsequent justified military response, Gaza's infrastructure has been devastated, making the territory largely uninhabitable. The enormous cost of rebuilding Gaza in its current location would require billions of dollars in reconstruction funds that could be more effectively used in developing new communities elsewhere.

So where to put them?

Potential Host Countries for Resettlement

Libya

Libya presents a promising opportunity for large-scale resettlement due to its vast territory and low population density of only about 4 people per square kilometer. The country spans a huge area but houses just 7 million people, mostly concentrated along coastal regions. Libya currently operates as several quasi-states with competing governments, including that of General Khalifa Haftar (not to be confused with the LI day school) whose forces control eastern Libya and the Government of National Unity in Tripoli.

These competing Libyan factions each want legitimacy and international recognition, creating a unique opportunity. Resettlement of Gazans could provide these entities with fresh populations, economic investment, and international political support. The cultural and language similarities between Gazans and Libyans would facilitate integration, while Libya's distance from Israel reduces security concerns.

President Trump could incentivize Libyan participation by offering diplomatic recognition to cooperating factions, particularly to General Haftar who controls most of Libya's territory and oil resources. Trade agreements could open American markets to Libyan oil and other exports. International investment in Libya's infrastructure could be coordinated through U.S.-led initiatives, with priority given to regions accepting resettlers.

Gulf Cooperation Council States

The wealthy Gulf states have substantial financial resources and frequently employ foreign workers, creating potential opportunities for skilled Gazan professionals. These nations have historically been reluctant to provide permanent residency to Palestinian Arabs but might be amenable to structured programs with clear parameters.

Focusing on professional and skilled workers who fill specific economic needs could create mutually beneficial arrangements. Special economic zones employing Gazan labor could be established with international investment.

President Trump could provide enhanced security guarantees against regional threats, particularly from Iran. Preferential investment opportunities in the United States could be created for sovereign wealth funds from participating nations.

Syria, Egypt and Jordan are possibilities, but their proximity to Israel makes them undesirable. They are still part of the discussion, however.

Syria

Syria possesses a lot of underdeveloped land, particularly in the region between Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah governorates. This area encompasses approximately 7,500 square kilometers of semi-arid terrain with access to the Euphrates River. The region has historical connections to Palestine through the ancient designation of Syria Palestina, providing some cultural justification for resettlement.

The relatively flat terrain allows for modern urban planning from the ground up, while existing but underutilized infrastructure provides a foundation for development.

President Trump could incentivize Syrian cooperation by offering partial sanctions relief tied directly to resettlement success. However, the new Syrian government has not proven itself willing to live in peace with its current population, so this suggestion may be unworkable.

Egypt

Egypt shares borders with Gaza and has historical connections to the territory, having administered it between 1948 and 1967. Eastern Sinai offers potential resettlement space, though most of Egypt's population is concentrated in the already densely populated Nile Delta region. Egypt's stability under President al-Sisi provides a foundation for potential resettlement, though there are concerns about integrating populations with Islamist sympathies.

Egypt could benefit from international development aid directed toward Sinai infrastructure projects, which has long been an underdeveloped region. New communities could be established away from existing population centers to minimize friction with local populations.

President Trump could incentivize Egyptian participation by increasing already substantial military aid packages and offering advanced weapons systems. He could also subtlely threaten the 15 billion the US provides every year. Economic development packages could target not just resettlement areas but broader Egyptian priorities – and boy do they need that.

Jordan

Jordan already hosts a significant Palestinian Arab population, with Palestinian Arabs comprising approximately 60-70% of Jordanian citizens. The country has experience integrating refugees but faces political stability challenges due to the demographic balance. Jordan's limited geographic size and resources constrain its capacity for large-scale resettlement.

Targeted resettlement focusing on families with specific economic skills or medical needs could benefit Jordan without threatening stability. New communities could be developed in currently underpopulated eastern regions rather than adding to existing Palestinian population centers.

President Trump could incentivize Jordanian cooperation by substantially increasing economic aid and also by subtlely threatening the aid already given. Water security initiatives could include U.S. funding for desalination projects to address Jordan's critical water shortages. Trade agreements could provide preferential access to American markets for Jordanian goods and services.

Comprehensive Resettlement Plan

A more viable solution would be to combine all of these countries and distribute Gaza's population across multiple host nations, with each accepting a number appropriate to their capacity:

Libya could accept up to 1,000,000 people, distributed between territories controlled by competing factions. This would constitute the largest single resettlement area due to Libya's abundant space and need for population.

Syria could establish a new administrative region hosting approximately 400,000 people along the Euphrates River, developed with international support as a model for modern urban planning.

Egypt could accept around 200,000 people both in existing areas and in newly developed communities in limited areas of Sinai, focusing on areas that could benefit from economic development without threatening existing population centers.

Jordan could integrate approximately 100,000 people, with priority given to those with specific skills needed in the Jordanian economy or medical needs that could be addressed in Jordanian facilities.

Gulf Cooperation Council states collectively could accept around 100,000 skilled professionals and their families, distributed across member nations based on specific economic needs and integration capacity.

Security Implementation Framework

To address legitimate security concerns about potential extremism among resettled populations, a comprehensive security framework would be essential:

-International vetting protocols would be established to screen all potential resettlers, identifying and excluding those with ties to terrorist organizations.

-A biometric identification system could be implemented across all resettlement locations to prevent identity fraud and track movement between different zones. (Maybe Elon Musk could be put in charge of that too)

-Educational programs emphasizing peaceful coexistence and economic integration would be mandatory components of the resettlement process. These programs would be designed to counteract extremist ideologies and provide practical skills for success in host nations.

-Residence permits would initially be temporary and contingent on good behavior, with pathways to permanent residency and citizenship based on integration metrics and security compliance.

-Zero-tolerance policies would be implemented for terrorist activities or planning.

-Economic opportunities would be aligned with host country needs through vocational training programs and job placement services.

-Entrepreneurship initiatives could be supported through microlending and business development services to create self-sufficiency.

-The president could initiate some sort of international security cooperation which would minimize potential security threats.

A Strategy for President Trump's Implementation

President Trump possesses unique capabilities to implement this ambitious plan through his deal-making approach and unconventional diplomacy:

The administration could establish a "Middle East Peace and Development Fund" with contributions from the United States, European allies, and Gulf states. This fund would support infrastructure development in these resettlement areas.

Diplomatic recognition of territorial claims or political legitimacy could be coordinated for entities cooperating with the resettlement plan. This approach would be particularly effective with Libyan factions seeking international legitimacy and with Syria's government seeking reintegration into the international community.

Enhanced security partnerships could be offered to all participating nations, including military aid packages, training programs, and intelligence sharing. These security relationships would directly address concerns about potential internal destabilization from resettlement.

Special economic zones could be established in resettlement areas with preferential access to American markets. These zones would create immediate economic benefits for both host nations and resettled populations, demonstrating the economic advantages of participation.

This comprehensive approach addresses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while creating sustainable long-term solutions that benefit all parties involved. By distributing the population across multiple locations and providing tailored incentives to each host nation, the plan maximizes chances for successful integration while minimizing security risks.

Summary: Gaza Resettlement Distribution Plan

The Gaza Resettlement Distribution Plan would relocate approximately 1.7 million residents across multiple host nations:

Libya would accept 1,000,000 Gazans (45% of total population), with 600,000 resettling in territories controlled by General Haftar and 400,000 in Government of National Unity areas. Syria would accommodate 400,000 Gazans (27% of total population) in a newly established "Syria Palestina" administrative region between Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah governorates. Egypt would resettle 200,000 Gazans (14% of total population) primarily in newly developed communities in eastern Sinai. Jordan would integrate 100,000 Gazans (9% of total population), focusing on those with needed economic skills or medical requirements. Gulf Cooperation Council states would collectively accept 100,000 Gazans (5% of total population), primarily skilled professionals distributed across member nations based on economic needs.

This distribution balances each nation's capacity, their geographic considerations, and security concerns while creating viable communities that can become self-sustaining with proper international support and investment.

