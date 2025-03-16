A senior NHS doctor has sparked outrage after making racist and anti-Semitic comments online, including a slur against Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Aqeel Jamil, a consultant gastroenterologist at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, described Mr. Lammy as a "monkey bought by Zionists" in a social media post. He also accused Israel of facilitating Hamas’s October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Jews.

Dr. Jamil, who resides in a £1 million home in Southampton, declared online that "there is no such thing as Israel" and labeled Israelis as "fascists." In another post, he shared a doctored image of the Star of David with words such as "Lie, Kill, Cheat, Rape, Steal, and Cry" inscribed on its points.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting condemned the remarks, stating: “I am utterly appalled by these vile racist posts.” He reiterated that NHS staff could face professional consequences if they exploit the Middle East conflict to target communities.

Following an investigation by The Mail on Sunday, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has launched an inquiry into Dr. Jamil’s statements. The Daily Mail recently reported a surge in anti-Semitic incidents among NHS staff, with 402 complaints filed with the General Medical Council (GMC) between October 7 and November 19, 2023.

Dr. Jamil also alleged that Israel allowed the October 7 attacks to justify "genocide" and mocked Israelis evacuating from Hezbollah rocket fire, likening them to "frightened dogs." Additionally, he equated ISIS with Mossad and the CIA, falsely claiming that Israel was behind the 9/11 attacks.

Labour Against Anti-Semitism co-director Alex Hearn described such rhetoric among medical professionals as “widespread and deeply troubling.” UK trade envoy to Israel, Lord Austin, stated: "Decent people will want to hear that this doctor has been sacked."

When confronted at his home, Dr. Jamil insisted he had “nothing against Judaism” and expressed regret over his remarks about Mr. Lammy. He has since taken down his social media accounts.

The GMC has confirmed it is investigating the matter as a priority.