The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Columbia University, suspecting that the Ivy League school concealed illegal aliens on its campus, The Associated Press reported.

This comes as part of the Trump administration’s intensified crackdown on foreign nationals who took part in pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrations at the university last year.

Federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) executed search warrants at two Columbia University residences on Thursday evening, according to AP.

While no arrests were made, officials did not disclose whom they were searching for. However, by Friday, authorities had made significant announcements regarding two individuals linked to last year’s campus protests.

One of them, an Indian doctoral student whose visa was revoked by the Trump administration, fled the country. Meanwhile, a Palestinian Arab woman, previously arrested during protests at Columbia, was taken into custody by immigration authorities in Newark, New Jersey, for overstaying an expired visa.

This followed the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian Arab activist detained earlier in the week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) due to his role in anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

Khalil is currently being held in Louisiana after his detention in New York . On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Khalil will remain in detention in Louisiana until at least next week.

Speaking at the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche framed the operation as part of the administration’s broader efforts to combat antisemitism.

“Just last night, we worked with the Department of Homeland Security to execute search warrants from an investigation into Columbia University for harboring and concealing illegal aliens on its campus,” Blanche stated. “That investigation is ongoing, and we are also looking at whether Columbia’s handling of earlier incidents violated civil rights laws and included terrorism crimes.”

Blanche did not specify what evidence authorities had against Columbia or whether the university itself was being accused of terrorism-related offenses. It remains unclear if the allegations extend to the school as an institution or to individuals involved in last year’s demonstrations.

In a message to the university community following the searches, Columbia’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, expressed concern over the federal investigation.

“I understand the immense stress our community is under,” Armstrong wrote. “Despite the unprecedented challenges, Columbia University will remain a place where the pursuit of knowledge is cherished and fiercely protected, where the rule of law and due process is respected and never taken for granted, and where all members of our community are valued and able to thrive.”

The searches and arrests followed the Trump administration’s official announcement that it would revoke $400 million in federal grants due to Columbia’s handling of antisemitism.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023 and has seen a resurgence of anti-Israel activity in recent weeks.

In January, anti-Israel students disrupted an Israeli history class by banging drums, chanting “Free Palestine,” and distributing fliers that depicted a boot stomping on a Star of David.