The IDF confirmed on Thursday that the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on a terrorist command center belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization in Damascus.

According to the IDF, the command center was used to plan and direct terrorist activities by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad against the State of Israel.

"The IDF will not allow terrorist organizations to entrench themselves in Syrian territory and operate against the State of Israel and will respond forcefully to any such entrenchment," the IDF stated.

"The IDF will continue to act against Palestinian terrorist organizations wherever necessary and will continue to operate to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," it added.

According to reports, there are several casualties, but their identity and the number are currently unknown.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz confirmed that Israel struck Damascus: "The anti-Israel Islamic terrorism will not be immune, not in Damascus, and not anywhere else. Anywhere terror activities are organized against Israel, the radical Islamic leader Jolani will find the Air Forces' planes flying over and attacking terror targets. We will not allow Syria to become a threat to the State of Israel."