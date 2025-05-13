A complex web of unofficial negotiations involving a former Trump campaign supporter and Qatari mediation culminated Sunday night in the release of Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza.

According to a report by Axios, the backchannel efforts began in late April when a Hamas official contacted Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American businessman and former leader of "Arab Americans for Trump." The aim was to open a dialogue with the Trump team in hopes of gaining leverage over Israel. Bahbah reportedly facilitated approximately 20 communications between Hamas and Trump advisor Steve Witkoff over the past two weeks, eventually speaking directly with Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya. Bahbah declined to comment.

The negotiations accelerated last week, and on Sunday at around 10 p.m. Doha time, Hamas agreed to release Alexander unconditionally. "It was a very emotional call from both sides," Alexander's father, Adi, told Axios after receiving the news from Witkoff.

Israeli officials first learned of the secret talks not through Washington, but via their own intelligence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close aide, Ron Dermer, raised the matter during a Washington visit, prompting confirmation from Witkoff that talks were underway and Israel would not be required to make concessions.

The report also noted that this was not the first attempt to secure Alexander's release. Earlier efforts in March fell apart hours before President Trump's State of the Union address after Hamas demanded a prisoner exchange. In contrast, the recent initiative succeeded with the promise of goodwill and potential future incentives.

A senior US official credited Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani for helping close the deal. The official added that Netanyahu's military campaign created additional pressure on Hamas. While the US downplayed Bahbah's involvement, Israeli sources acknowledged Hamas took a calculated risk, hoping to sway Trump toward a more sympathetic stance.

Witkoff is expected to meet with Israeli and Qatari officials in Doha on Tuesday to continue negotiations over a broader ceasefire and hostage agreement. However, Israeli officials remain skeptical. "We told Witkoff he has four days to get a deal. Afterwards we are going in," one official told Axios.