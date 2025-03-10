Over 500 Jewish doctors and healthcare professionals gathered on Sunday, March 9th, at the 10th annual MedEx event in Teaneck, New Jersey, hosted by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Negev, Galilee and National Resilience and Nefesh B’Nefesh and in partnership with The Jewish Agency for Israel. MedEx serves as a cornerstone initiative, streamlining the Aliyah process for medical professionals and ensuring their successful integration into Israel’s healthcare workforce.

MedEx is a flagship initiative of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), a nationwide effort to address Israel’s physician shortage—an issue highlighted by both the World Health Organization and the OECD. IMAP aims to bring 2,000 Jewish doctors to Israel over the next five years, alongside thousands of other healthcare professionals, by facilitating recruitment, licensing, and professional integration into Israel’s medical system.

In a testament to this initiative’s success, a record-breaking 519 physicians made Aliyah in 2024 alone, marking a significant step toward strengthening Israel’s healthcare sector. Bolstered by key partners like the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Foundation, Jewish Federations of North America and The Azrieli Foundation, MedEx has expanded globally, with recent events in Paris, Buenos Aires, London and Los Angeles.

This year’s New Jersey MedEx drew a record breaking 260 physicians from 25 states and provinces across the U.S. and Canada, along with 240 other medical professionals, including nurses, dentists, podiatrists, psychologists, optometrists, pharmacists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, audiologists, dietitians and nutritionists, and dental hygienists. For the first time, physician assistants were also able to receive guidance and support, a groundbreaking milestone in a process that had not previously existed for this vital profession.

"The goal of this program is to bring doctors and healthcare professionals to Israel while strengthening the medical system in the Galilee and the Negev. Over the past year, together with our partners in the Ministries of Health and Negev and Galilee Development, as well as the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B’Nefesh, we have facilitated the integration of 519 doctors who made Aliyah,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer.

“MedEx is more than just an event, it’s a vital bridge linking skilled Jewish medical professionals with meaningful opportunities to make a significant difference to the State of Israel,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “We are proud to support their journeys, knowing they will not only strengthen Israel’s healthcare system but also enrich their own lives through this impactful experience.”

"The Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience is committed to closing the existing gaps and strengthening the healthcare system in Israel's Northern and Southern regions. As part of this effort, we are offering special incentives of up to NIS 400,000 to doctors who choose to work in these regions, said Director General of the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, Yohanan Mali.

“This initiative is a key part of our ongoing national mission to bring medical professionals to Israel's North and South, a goal we have been advancing for several years. It is another significant step by our Ministry to bolster resilience and enhance the quality of life in these areas—both in routine times and especially in the wake of the current war—as the displaced residents begin returning home and new populations are encouraged to move and settle there."

"During this difficult time for Israel, the strong bond of the Jewish people is clear, and our deep partnership with Jewish communities around the world continues to make a tremendous impact on our country, said Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog.

“This initiative, which brings leading Jewish doctors to join Israel’s healthcare system, is a powerful example of the unconditional love from our brothers and sisters in Jewish communities around the world. Aliyah is a major driver of growth, and integrating new immigrants into healthcare and other fields is a key part of building and rebuilding Israel. We are committed to supporting these doctors and new immigrants on their journey and ensuring their successful integration into life in Israel."

At the event, attendees connected with representatives from Israel’s Ministry of Health, health funds (kupot cholim), and leading hospitals to explore licensing requirements, job opportunities, relocation grants, and placement options for working in Israel’s periphery. Remarkably, over 100 of the attendees submitted their documents for licensing to the Ministry of Health at the event.

Real-time job interviews were conducted by representatives from major health insurance funds and hospitals, including Ziv, Poriah and Rambam Medical Centers from northern Israel, Sheba and Ichilov Medical Centers from the Center, Hadassah, Sha’are Tzedek and Herzog from Jerusalem, Meuhedet, Clalit, Leumit and Maccabi Healthcare funds, enabling medical professionals to secure employment quickly upon arrival.

A special emphasis was placed on opportunities in Israel’s periphery, supported by new grant programs from the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, and the T’kuma government administration in the Gaza envelope.

"At this time, when our country is facing painful and difficult challenges, it is of great importance to support Nefesh B'Nefesh's program, which encourages Jewish doctors from the United States to immigrate to Israel, said Danna Azrieli, Chairwoman of Azrieli Group and of Azrieli Foundation Israel.

“We view these physicians as a strategic asset for both the Israeli healthcare system and our national resilience. Their arrival in Israel aligns with the vision of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine in Safed, which works to train doctors and strengthen the Galilee. The combination of skilled and experienced physicians from abroad with the younger generation of doctors we are training in the north creates a strong synergy that will contribute to a significant improvement in the quality of healthcare services across the country.”

“I would like to thank Nefesh B'Nefesh for their important work, and the doctors who are taking a Zionist step by immigrating to Israel. We will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the State of Israel and secure our future as a strong nation."

Since its inception, Nefesh B’Nefesh has facilitated the Aliyah of over 1,000 physicians and more than 3,500 healthcare professionals, successfully integrating them into Israel’s hospitals, health funds, and private practices. This ongoing initiative continues to strengthen Israel’s healthcare system and inspire Jewish professionals worldwide to make Israel their home.

Following MedEx, Nefesh B’Nefesh, The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency for Israel hosted its highly anticipated Aliyah Fair, attended by 900 prospective Olim from diverse backgrounds. The fair provided a one-stop resource hub, featuring representatives from Israeli government agencies, health funds, schools, real estate experts, and financial planners. Participants accessed fingerprinting and notarization services, attended workshops on employment and Israeli communities, and received consultations tailored to their specific needs.