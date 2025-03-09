A senior Hamas official abroad confirmed to Reuters today (Sunday) that the terrorist organization held a meeting with Adam Buhler, the US administration's head of the hostage case.

This morning, Kan Reshet Bet reported that Israel confirmed that some progress has been made in the direct talks that the US held with the Hamas terrorist organization on the continuation of the hostage deal.

According to the report, the progress came following talks that President Trump's hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, held with senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, who was involved in planning the October 7 massacre.

An Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Doha, Qatar tomorrow to continue the talks on the release of the hostages. The scope of the authority it will be given to make decisions will be determined today (Sunday) during a cabinet meeting.

US envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in the region on Tuesday to try to speed up the talks and bring about an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire deal.