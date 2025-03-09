Qatar has called on the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to place “all of Israel’s nuclear facilities” under international oversight, according to a statement on Saturday from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said that, during a recent session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Jassim Yacoub al-Hammadi, Qatar’s ambassador to Austria, emphasized the need for global institutions to enforce their commitments.

“Hammadi underscored the need for the international community and its institutions to uphold their commitments under resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the IAEA, and the 1995 Review Conference of the NPT, which called on Israel to subject all its nuclear facilities to IAEA safeguards,” the Qatari statement read.

The statement also called for “intensified international efforts” to push Israel to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a non-nuclear state. The Qatari Foreign Ministry further noted that “all Middle Eastern countries, except Israel, are parties to the NPT and have effective safeguard agreements with the Agency.”

Israel has long maintained a policy of nuclear ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying the possession of nuclear weapons.

Arab member states have in the past accused Western countries of double standards on the nuclear issue by not putting Israel's activities under IAEA supervision, while forcing Iran to honor its obligations under the NPT.

Past Arab initiatives to pass a resolution at the IAEA regarding the oversight of Israel’s nuclear facilities have been rejected every time. In 2014, for example, a measure by 18 Arab member states was rejected by 58 votes to 45, with 27 countries abstaining.