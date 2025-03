Parashat Tetzaveh provides us with complete instructions for fashioning the garments of the Kohen Gadol, a challenge successfully taken up by the Temple Institute.

This coming Shabbat we read parashat Zachor - the commandment to remember Amalek and to blot out his memory forever! This is a challenge that Israel is fully engaged in today.

Our sages teach us that once Amalek had been obliterated, the next check on our list is building the Holy Temple.