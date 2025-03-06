As we enter the period of the Four Parshiyot, which ushers in the Pesach season—a time when we long for Geulah (Redemption) more than any other—we began last Shabbat with Parshat Shekalim. This parsha mandates that every man in Israel, rich or poor, donate exactly half a shekel to the Sanctuary. Rav Hirsch explains that a half-shekel, rather than a whole, signifies that we cannot achieve our goals alone; only by partnering with others can we fulfill our fundamental needs, such as the daily Tamid offerings, the most crucial sacrifices brought by Am Yisrael.

Wags joke that the timing of Parshat Shekalim coincides with the impending Pesach expenses, urging us to get our shekels ready. But in truth, the deeper lesson is that shared responsibility for national burdens is a prerequisite for Geulah. Only when everyone participates equally and values each other's contributions can we hope to achieve redemption.

And this week's Parshat Zachor reading tells us how we are expected to participate in that shared responsibility, with this generation's Amalek at Israel's borders. In Exodus, the words Milchama LaHashem BeAmalek midor dor - Hashem is at war with Amalek in every generation - reverberate clearly (See explanation here).

This message resonated deeply once again as I reflected on two contrasting events this past week. The first was my participation in an RCA Rabbis' solidarity mission to Israel, arranged by World Mizrachi, where we sought to bring a message of care to those suffering. Yet, as always, we received far more than we gave in lessons about Mesirut Nefesh, Ahavat HaTorah, and love of Am & Eretz Yisrael.

Our first stop was the Yeshivat Hesder in Maalot, near the Lebanese border. We met Rosh Yeshiva Rav Yehoshua Weitzman, who spoke about the challenges of running a Hesder yeshiva in wartime. Baruch Hashem, none of the current students fell in this war, but hundreds engaged in combat, and several alumni lost their lives. Despite constant missile fire, the yeshiva never ceased learning. From the war’s onset, students have been studying Torah 24/7 around the clock, a merit Rav Weitzman believes has contributed to their relative safety.

In addition to their learning, the yeshiva has provided crucial counselling to soldiers and their families. Rav Weitzman challenges each returning soldier with a profound question: “What inner strength did you discover in yourself that you didn’t know you had, and how will you use it in your life ahead?”