As we enter the period of the Four Parshiyot, which ushers in the Pesach season—a time when we long for Geulah (Redemption) more than any other—we began last Shabbat with Parshat Shekalim. This parsha mandates that every man in Israel, rich or poor, donate exactly half a shekel to the Sanctuary. Rav Hirsch explains that a half-shekel, rather than a whole, signifies that we cannot achieve our goals alone; only by partnering with others can we fulfill our fundamental needs, such as the daily Tamid offerings, the most crucial sacrifices brought by Am Yisrael.
Wags joke that the timing of Parshat Shekalim coincides with the impending Pesach expenses, urging us to get our shekels ready. But in truth, the deeper lesson is that shared responsibility for national burdens is a prerequisite for Geulah. Only when everyone participates equally and values each other's contributions can we hope to achieve redemption.
And this week's Parshat Zachor reading tells us how we are expected to participate in that shared responsibility, with this generation's Amalek at Israel's borders. In Exodus, the words Milchama LaHashem BeAmalek midor dor - Hashem is at war with Amalek in every generation - reverberate clearly (See explanation here).
This message resonated deeply once again as I reflected on two contrasting events this past week. The first was my participation in an RCA Rabbis' solidarity mission to Israel, arranged by World Mizrachi, where we sought to bring a message of care to those suffering. Yet, as always, we received far more than we gave in lessons about Mesirut Nefesh, Ahavat HaTorah, and love of Am & Eretz Yisrael.
Our first stop was the Yeshivat Hesder in Maalot, near the Lebanese border. We met Rosh Yeshiva Rav Yehoshua Weitzman, who spoke about the challenges of running a Hesder yeshiva in wartime. Baruch Hashem, none of the current students fell in this war, but hundreds engaged in combat, and several alumni lost their lives. Despite constant missile fire, the yeshiva never ceased learning. From the war’s onset, students have been studying Torah 24/7 around the clock, a merit Rav Weitzman believes has contributed to their relative safety.
In addition to their learning, the yeshiva has provided crucial counselling to soldiers and their families. Rav Weitzman challenges each returning soldier with a profound question: “What inner strength did you discover in yourself that you didn’t know you had, and how will you use it in your life ahead?”
In Even Menachem and Kiryat Shmona—communities near the Lebanese border—entire populations have been displaced since the war began. We witnessed bombed-out buildings, homes ravaged by neglect, and the struggles of those striving to keep communities intact. With the evacuation officially ending on March 1, thousands face an agonizing choice: uproot the new lives they’ve begun elsewhere or return to devastated homes with little government support. Many have served in the IDF, sustaining injuries and trauma.
The next day, we met Rav Yishai and Tzofia Englelman, a Rebbe in Yeshivat Maaleh Adumim who is slowly recuperating from severe wounds suffered in Gaza while remaining a beacon of strength for his Talmidim. We met Bazy Rubin in Efrat who struggles to keep her family together while her husband spends hundreds of days in reserve duty. I am reminded of what Shimon Apisdorf recently wrote, “ Otniel Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Benny Kalmanson said that families of officers and miluimnik-reserve soldiers were “falling apart.” He told of one company commander that had to turn over command to a junior officer because he had to go home to “save his marriage.” The crushing weight on these families, in addition to the families of 846 soldiers that have given their lives, and 3,555 that have been moderately or seriously wounded, is unbearable.”
We met Rav Hillel Merzbach, Military Rav to 2,500 soldiers, helping them to navigate impossible halakhic and emotional challenges, and Rav Yosef Zvi Rimon, who, in addition to his heavy Rabbinic duties and prolific halakhic scholarship, dedicates himself to aiding families, widows, and those seeking shidduchim. We ended our mission at Me’ahal HaGevurah, a site ensuring that fallen soldiers' sacrifices are not in vain and that Israel fights until victory. We listened to Miriam Elezri, mother of Yonatan HY’D, who was killed on October 7 defending his brethren in Ofakim while still in pre-army training.
That was one event this week. And this without being able to manage visits to so many other places like the town of Elazar, which lost 9 young residents in the war, the Raanana community which lost many young soldiers, the Yeshivas at Eli, Yerucham, the Chorev and Himmelfarb yeshiva high schools which mourn their fallen graduates and, sadly, many others.
Tens of thousands lined the roads in collective mourning, displaying unparalleled national solidarity—except for except for the conspicuous absence of one large group.
The disconnect from the reality that the rest of the country is facing is glaring, unfathomable, and painful because we are their brothers.
This is a group that largely does not share in the sacrifice and heroism we witnessed. A group that would turn out in droves if one of their leaders passed away (Chas veshalom) but did not find it important to join the rest of the country in this agonizing funeral.
Without minimizing the truly admirable efforts of some individuals within their ranks who learn, pray, and assist the soldiers, hostages, and evacuees, the broader community remains insulated — detached from the reality the rest of the nation is enduring. One even hears from them in their efforts to ensure that whether or not they are learning, they “would rather die than be drafted”. (note: No one wants to draft those who are seriously learning, unless they wish to join up, but there are thousands who are not in yeshivas and can be easily spotted on buses, streets and other places during yeshiva hours.)
Even when they acknowledge the crisis, it is often through a lens of self-congratulation, crediting their Torah learning alone for the nation’s protection. This mindset ignores the heroic Torah learning within the Religious Zionist camp—learning that exists alongside military service and national responsibility. It also starkly contrasts Moshe Rabbeinu’s rebuke: “Shall your brothers go to war while you sit here?” (Bamidbar 32:6).
And this disconnect is not limited to the extremist fringes. Last week, the president of American Agudath Israel speculated—albeit tentatively—that a thwarted bus bombing might have been due to the merit of 200 businessmen spending a few days learning at a Yarchei Kallah in Jerusalem. It may have been partyly due to that, but the disconnect from the reality that the rest of the country is facing is glaring, unfathomable, and painful.
As we approach the season of Geulah, we learn from Purim that it was only when all the Jews joined together to support the efforts of Esther that they were saved. Let us hope that this year, redemption is not merely a wish for “Next Year in Jerusalem.” It is clear that true Geulah will only come when we are united—not just in words, but in action, sacrifice, and mutual responsibility.