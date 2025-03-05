PART ONE

Moshe descended from Mount Sinai with a message from Hashem to Am Yisrael (Shemot 19,6):

You shall be for me, a kingdom of Kohanim and a holy nation.

Question: It is estimated that only about 5% of the nation are Kohanim, so what is the meaning of “a kingdom of kohanim”?

We will return to this.

The Gemara (Yuma 5b) points out a discrepancy regarding the manner in which Aharon and his four sons donned the sacred Kohanic vestments, which bestowed upon them and their descendants the sanctified status as kohanim, until the end of time.

Our parasha Tetzaveh (Shemot 28:41) states:

And you (Moshe) shall dress Aharon your brother (with the holy vestments) together with his sons.

With the understanding that Aharon and his sons were to dress in unison. However, in parashat Vayak’hel (Shemot 40,13-14), it states:

And you shall dress Aharon with the holy vestments and anoint him to serve Me. And you shall bring his sons and dress them in the tunics.

With the understanding that only after Aharon completed donning his holy vestments do his sons begin to don theirs.

At first, the rabbis of the Gemara saw the contradiction, but deemed it to be of no consequence, because at the time of the next Bet Hamikdash when the order of dress would become pertinent, there would be resurrection, and Moshe and Aharon would direct us regarding how to conduct the matter. But the rabbi who pointed out the contradiction continued to pose the problem for the purpose of solving the apparent contradiction. The issue ends with no definitive solution to the discrepancy. As it appears the yeshiva did not want to get involved with the spiritual and philosophic aspects of the two possibilities.

I submit that there is a huge difference between Aharon donning the garments first then followed by his sons vs. Aharon and his four sons donning their garments in unison. A difference which has fundamental implications for understanding the essence of Kohanic sanctity, and even beyond, as follows:

Had Hashem commanded Moshe to dress Aharon and his sons at one time, the implication would be that the sanctity of Aharon and his sons were at equal levels, but Aharon as Kohan Gadol (High Priest) was chosen to serve as first among equals. However, if Aharon was to complete his donning of the holy vestments before his sons, thereby completing his “initiation” into the Kehuna before them, the implication would be that the sacred order of Kehuna emanated from Hashem directly to Aharon as “transfer number one”, and then emanated from Aharon to his sons, as “transfer number two”. Meaning: the sanctified status of Aharon was closer to Hashem than that of his sons. With the implication being that the level of sanctity of all succeeding Kohanim Gedolim (High Priests) would be superior to the sanctity of the other kohanim.

However, in fact, the matter was resolved by the rabbinic authorities who codified the texts of our blessings and prayers. Kohanim recite an introductory blessing before invoking the three verse Kohanic blessings as brought in parashat Naso (Bamidbar chapter 6):

"Blessed are You H’ E’ King of the universe Who has sanctified us with the sanctity of Aharon and commanded us to bless His nation Yisrael in love."

Meaning: Aharon was the initial receiver of the Kehuna directly from Hashem which he then passed down to all succeeding Kohanim.

This has great implications for our understanding of Hashem’s relationship with the Jewish nation as apart from all other nations, and permits us to understand the message:

You shall be for me, a kingdom of Kohanim and a holy nation.

As stated above, Hashem relates to Am Yisrael with the sobriquet ‘Mamlechet Kohanim’ - a Kingdom of Kohanim; however, only 5 percent of Jews are Kohanim, certainly not a “kingdom of kohanim”.

But this is the point:

Hashem’s revelation of His intimate relationship with the descendants of Avraham, Yitzchak and Ya’akov was identical to the process of sanctifying Aharon and his sons as Kohanim.

Just as Aharon was not equal to his sons in sanctity and was chosen by Hashem to be unique not first among equals, Am Yisrael, descendants of Avraham, Yitzchak and Ya’akov are not first among equals in the “family of nations”, but are essentially different just as the vegetable world is essentially different from the inorganic world, and the animal world is essentially different from the vegetable one, and human beings from the animal world, so too is the Jewish nation essentially different from the other forms of humanity.

Our being chosen is an expression of our intimate relationship with Hashem. Just as Aharon was the first and only Kohen in the world through whom the others received their Kehuna. Am Yisrael is the singular nation that has a direct and intimate connection with the Creator of heaven and earth, and only through us does the Creator deal with what is known as “humanity”. We are the essence of Creation whose life force gives life to all other nations.

It is told that Louis, the sixteenth, King of France, asked a philosopher for proof of the existence of God. The answer he received was two words “Les Juis” - the Jews.

Conclusion:

And indeed, as Hashem has planned it, He guarantees His guardianship and the miraculous survival of the Jewish nation, and in return our survival and unprecedented return to Eretz Yisrael after 2000 years in exile proves His existence as Creator and Master of all that exists.

PART TWO

In this “complex” period in our history, one might ask why we should believe that Hashem is zealously guarding Medinat Yisrael? Are we such great tzaddikim to deserve His supernatural miracles?

To this I would reply with two reasons:

1- There were very few generations where so many Jews were willing to put their lives in jeopardy to be in Eretz Yisrael for no other reason than they are Jews.

Both the Torah-observant and those who are not, have come to this Land to defend and restore her, and will never leave - because they are Jews. The proof of the love the people in Medinat Yisrael have for the Land of Israel is the millions of other Jews who choose to remain in the galut rather than risk their lives for the Jewish State. It is this love of being Jewish that resonates in the heavens and arouses Hashem’s love, devotion, and protection of His chosen people.

2: The TaNaCh in Melachim 2 chapter 14 says:

23 In the fifteenth year of Amaziah son of Yoash, King of Yehuda, Yeravam son of (a different) Yoash, King of Yisrael, ruled over Shomron for forty-one years.

24 He did evil in the eyes of the Lord and did not turn away from any of the sins that Yeravam son of Navat had caused Israel to commit. 25 He (the evil Yeravam ben Yoash nevertheless) restored the boundaries of Israel from Levo Hamat to the Dead Sea, in accordance with the word of the Lord, the God of Israel, spoken through his servant Yonah son of Amittai, the prophet from Gat Chefer.

26 The Lord had seen how bitterly everyone in Israel was suffering, with no one to help them. 27 And since the Lord had said that He would never blot out the name of Israel from under heaven, He saved them by the hand of Yeravam son of Yoash.

Yeravam ben Yoash, King of the northern tribes, was very far from being a halakhic person; indeed, he was wicked, a rasha. Yet, he was victorious in all his military campaigns, including enlarging the borders of the Land and capturing Damascus.

The reason for his great successes could not be attributed to his great ‘righteousness’. It was because "the Lord had seen how bitterly everyone in Israel was suffering with no one to help them. And the Lord had said that He would not blot out the name of Israel from under heaven”.

When the enemies of Yisrael are so many, and the merits of the nation are less than what they should be, Hashem has no choice but to save His chosen people just as a father protects his beloved child.

And this explains why the Medina exists and thrives within a sea of Amalek, in a veritable sea of war and hate.

This is the message we should be aware of on this Shabbat Zachor that promises the defeat of all our enemies.

Rabbi Nachman Kahana is a Torah scholar, author, teacher and lecturer, Founder and Director of the Center for Kohanim, Co-founder of the Temple Institute, Co-founder of Atara Leyoshna – Ateret Kohanim, was rabbi of Chazon Yechezkel Synagogue – Young Israel of the Old City of Jerusalem for 32 years, and is the author of the 15-volume “Mei Menuchot” series on Tosefot, and 3-volume “With All Your Might: The Torah of Eretz Yisrael in the Weekly Parashah” (2009-2011), and “Reflections from Yerushalayim: Thoughts on the Torah, the Land and the Nation of Israel” (2019) as well as weekly parasha commentary.