After discussing the relationship between Judaism, Halakha, and Hinduism last week, I will continue to address the other Dharmic religions. The Dharmic religions originate from the Indian subcontinent and include Hinduism and the three religions that emerged from it: Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism.

Polytheistic Idolatry

According to Halakha, Hinduism is consideredavodah zarah b’shituf—non-monotheistic idolatry—which is absolutely forbidden for Jews. However, according to most Halakhic authorities, it is permitted for Bnei Noach (non-Jews), although some say it is forbidden for them as well.

Idolatry of this type refers to a belief that God is the supreme deity, the source of all powers, and the One who controls them. Nevertheless, adherents also believe that God created various forces that independently influence the world for better or worse. As a result, they worship the statues representing these forces and perform rituals before them, believing that these deities reward their worshippers and punish those who neglect them. This type of worship combines belief in God with belief in other divine powers.

Buddhism

Approximately 1,000 years after the emergence of Hinduism, about 2,500 years ago, Buddhism developed from it. According to Buddhist tradition, its founder was Siddhartha Gautama, an Indian prince who lived at the foothills of the Himalayas (circa 563–479 BCE). Upon encountering the pervasive suffering in human life, he embarked on a spiritual quest to find a solution.

Leaving his palace, he adopted ascetic practices and studied under Hindu teachers but found their methods ineffective in addressing suffering at its root. Through prolonged meditation, he achieved enlightenment and became known as the “Buddha”—the Enlightened One.

In his enlightenment, the Buddha realized that human suffering stems from desires and that liberation comes through relinquishing them. He advocated for a “middle path” between indulgence and extreme asceticism. Through meditation, one could suppress desires for wealth, honor, physical pleasures, and recognition, ultimately attaining a state of deep inner peace known as nirvana—eternal tranquility and liberation from suffering.

Differences Between Hinduism and Buddhism

Unlike Hinduism, which encourages its followers to experience life in all its fullness and imbues every aspect of life with spiritual meaning, Buddhism seeks to extinguish worldly desires and emotions. Instead of emphasizing the external world, it focuses on connecting to an absolute void, which is also the ultimate reality and light.

Hinduism emphasizes the empowerment of the inner self (atman) through meaningful life experiences, aiming to merge with the divine source. This belief holds that external misfortunes do not truly harm a person; rather, they serve as a path for self-empowerment and unity with the ultimate reality.

Conversely, Buddhism teaches that the self is an illusion, and attachment to this illusion causes suffering. For Buddhists, the ultimate truth is the non-existence of the individual self and its desires. By shedding these illusions, one can achieve peace and happiness. Consequently, Buddhist teachings view Hindu rituals as unnecessary since they reinforce harmful illusions.

The Buddhist Path

Devout Buddhists adopt monastic vows, withdrawing from worldly life to eliminate the ego and desires, thus striving for enlightenment and ultimatenirvana. Lay Buddhists, on the other hand, follow ethical guidelines: avoiding adultery, theft, harm to others, and intoxicants. They practice compassion, support monastics, and engage in meditation to cultivate detachment from desires and a calm, observant mindset.

Through meditation, Buddhists strengthen their identification with Buddhist values and reduce their attachment to material desires. This leads to emotional stability and an inner sense of peace. By consistently performing good deeds and following the correct path, they accumulate karma (spiritual merit), which improves their future lives through the cycle of rebirth.

Reincarnation and the Caste System in Hinduism and Buddhism

Influenced by Hinduism, Indian society developed a rigid caste system consisting of four main castes (varnas):

Brahmins (priests) Kshatriyas (warriors) Vaishyas (workers) Shudras (servants)

Below these was an additional group—the “untouchables,” who performed the most menial tasks and lived in severe poverty.

This system is rooted in the belief in reincarnation: a person’s actions (karma) in past lives determine their birth in the present life. Misdeeds lead to rebirth in a lower caste or even as an animal, while good deeds lead to a higher caste and ultimately to liberation. Accepting one’s social status and fulfilling its duties is considered essential for spiritual progress.

Buddhism also upholds the doctrine of reincarnation based on karma. However, it rejects the Hindu caste system as an illusory and harmful structure that causes suffering. For Buddhists, spiritual advancement depends on ethical living and personal choices rather than caste.

Those who follow the Buddhist path and accumulate positive karma can eventually escape the cycle of samsara (endless rebirth) and attain nirvana, a state of eternal peace.

Buddhism Today

More than half a billion people practice Buddhism globally (compared to over a billion Hindus). While fewer than one percent of Buddhists adopt a monastic lifestyle, many find inspiration in Buddhist teachings for a peaceful and ethical life. They strive for contentment in everyday life through self-improvement, kindness, and meditation.

Is Buddhism a Religion and Is It Idolatrous?

Fundamentally, Buddhism does not focus on God but on guiding individuals toward freedom from suffering and inner peace. In this sense, it can be described as a religion without a deity, which is why many Westerners are drawn to its ethical and meditative practices without committing to a theistic belief system.

However, since humans are naturally inclined to believe, most Buddhists worship Buddha statues, believing that divine powers manifest through them and bring blessings. This practice makes mainstream Buddhism avodah zarah b’shituf—non-monotheistic idolatry —prohibited for Jews.

Nevertheless, Buddhists who reject idolatry and believe in a transcendent source beyond physical representations are not considered idol worshippers. Even if they honor statues, they do so as a gesture of respect rather than worship.