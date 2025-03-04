The Israel Air Force (IAF) struck and eliminated the terrorist Khadir Sa'id Hashem in the area of Qana in Lebanon. Khadir Sa'id Hashem served as the Commander of the Naval Unit in Hezbollah's Radwan Forces and took part in terrorist activity against the State of Israel and its citizens.

Since joining Hezbollah approximately two decades ago, Khadir Sa'id Hashem has held a number of roles inside the terrorist organization. As Commander of the Naval Unit in the Radwan Forces, he played an extensive part in Hezbollah's maritime smuggling operations.

He was also responsible for planning and executing terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens, in the maritime zone, including during the ceasefire.

Khadir Sa'id Hashem's activities posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.