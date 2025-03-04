US President Donald Trump warned today (Tuesday) that any university or college that permits illegal protests such as those carried out by anti-Israel activists over the last year and a half will lose their federal funding.

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He added, "Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Last week, Pro-Israel activists demanded that the Trump Administration strip federal funding from Columbia University and Barnard College, accusing the prestigious institutions of failing to protect Jewish students amid escalating anti-Israel protests on campus.

The advocacy group StopAntisemitism has also urged the Department of Justice to take action, including launching an investigation into the radical Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization.

“The university administration has completely failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students, faculty, and staff, allowing a hostile and dangerous environment to fester unchecked,” StopAntisemitism’s executive director, Liora Rez, wrote in a letter to Leo Terrell, who is leading the Trump administration’s new task force to combat antisemitism.

The letter further demanded that the DOJ revoke visas and deport foreign students involved in violent protests while holding school administrators accountable for allowing what it calls “lawlessness” to thrive.