Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich left on Monday night for a quick visit to the United States where he will meet with senior administration officials including Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

"The goal of the visit is to strengthen the economic partnership between Israel and the United States, to advance joint economic initiatives, and to deepen the strategic pact between the countries," Smotrich explained.

He added: "During my meetings, I will emphasize Israel's determined position in the fight against terror and the need for clear American support for our continued security operations in the war."

He noted that "this visit is another layer in the strengthening of strategic and economic ties between Jerusalem and Washington, through a shared commitment to stability and security for Israel and the entire region.

The visit comes after officials in the previous administration boycotted and even considered imposing sanctions on Smotrich for his right-wing views.