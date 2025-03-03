Esther Wachsman, mother of kidnapped and murdered IDF soldier Nachshon Wachsman, has passed away.

Wachsman was a well-known Israeli figure since her son was kidnapped in 1994, when she stood at the forefront of the public battle to free him and asked people to pray on his behalf.

Nachshon Wachsman, a soldier in the Golani Brigade, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and murdered during an attempted IDF rescue mission in Bir Nabala, north of Jerusalem.

Since Nachshon's death his mother has ensured his memory lives on through educational and public activities, and she served as a model of strength and faith for many others.

In 2019, at an event marking 25 years since her son's death, Esther Wachsman told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, "I tell the Jewish people that as much as I almost collapsed at that time and all I wanted was to get into bed and put the blanket over my head, I had six other children that needed their mother. I made two weddings and a bar mitzvah that year. There are two words that I want to tell everybody and maybe you can learn from me: 'I chose life.'"