Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke last night with released hostage

"I welcome your return home. I know that you are enduring difficult days. My wife and I would like to console you on your terrible loss – of Lianne, Noiya and Yahel, and your brother Yossi."

"I understand the magnitude of the loss; this is awful. I want you to know that I regret that it took us such a long time. We fought hard to get you out; your brother and the entire family fought hard. Sharon was in close contact with me the entire time."

"I tried to speak with you about 10 days ago and I am pleased that it is happening now. I greatly appreciate the bravery with which you have told about what you endured, and it is very important that you also tell this to President Trump."

"I wish you a successful trip, and when you return, I would be pleased for us to meet, when it is possible. We embrace you will all our hearts."

Sharabi responded "I am very happy to be home and be reunited with my family. The other hostages, certainly the living, urgently need to return home to their families."

"And of course, the deceased hostages, including my brother Yossi, must be brought back for burial in Israel so their families can cry over their graves."

"I thank you for your efforts in this direction. Sharon and I will make our efforts with President Trump, and maybe with our joint efforts we will bring this saga to a close."

Prime Minister Netanyahu replied:

"This is the objective, and I want you to know that we will not relent for a moment, including even as I am speaking to you."