Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that he will enter the race for mayor of New York City in November, AFP reported.

Cuomo resigned as Governor in August of 2021 after a New York State investigation concluded he had "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law." He was charged in October of that year.

"Did I make mistakes, some painfully? Definitely, and I believe I learned from them, and that I am a better person for it, and I hope to show you that every day," Cuomo, 67, said in a video posted to X announcing his candidacy.

"New York City is in trouble," Cuomo declared. "You see it in the empty storefronts, the graffiti, the grime, the migrant influx, the random violence—the city just feels threatening, out of control, and in crisis."

Cuomo noted his past collaborations with then-New York real estate mogul Donald Trump, adding, "I hope President Trump remembers his hometown and works with us to make it better."

His announcement comes as current Mayor Eric Adams faces political turmoil following corruption charges.