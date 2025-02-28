Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich insists that his opposition to the hostage deal was justified, warning of its severe consequences. In an interview with Israel Hayom, he expresses joy over the return of hostages but claims the price paid is exorbitantly high.

"I am very happy for every hostage that returns, but this deal is flawed, and its costs are too heavy. You will see – we will all mourn later," Smotrich said. “Everyone sees the families reunited in emotional moments but forgets the families whose loved ones' killers are being released. Worse still – we don't think about the families who still don't know they will become bereaved families when terrorists with blood on their hands return to terror. This deal could lead to rivers of blood."

Instead of a dangerous prisoner exchange, Smotrich proposes a completely different approach: "Instead of paying in blood and releasing terrorists, we should set a new equation – for every day the hostages aren't returned, we annex 5% of Gaza's territory."

Commenting on National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's resignation from the government following the deal, Smotrich criticizes the move: "Itamar made life easier for himself. He saved his own reputation. The deal won't stick to him, but he is not a partner in returning to war. If I had joined him in toppling the government, it would have been the best gift for Hamas. Hamas understands perfectly that if the government falls, the war stops and they come out victorious."

According to him, remaining in the government ensures the continuation of the war: "I bear responsibility for a deal that I believe is bad and dangerous, but thanks to that, we will return to war and achieve its objectives."

Smotrich warns that the deal has created a dangerous precedent: "The message this deal conveys is that anyone who wants to subdue the State of Israel only has to kidnap Jews. There’s no need for an Iranian nuclear program or missiles, just kidnap two families."

He emphasizes that the only way to repair the damage is to return to offensive action: "We must ensure that we return to fighting, and our message must be clear – whoever kidnaps a Jew dies. That's what will happen to Hamas."