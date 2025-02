It is parashat Terumah time, Rosh Chodesh Adar is this Shabbat, which is also Shabbat parashat Shekalim (the Half Shekel offering).

In parashat Terumah, beginning in Exodus, chapter 25, Hashem shares with Moshe, (and with us) His chief desire to dwell among His children: "And let them make Me a sanctuary that I may dwell among them."

This is our chief desire also, and the mission of the Temple Institute.