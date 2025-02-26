The IDF announced on Wednesday that the IAF conducted a precise and intelligence-based strike on a significant Hezbollah terrorist in the 4400 Unit in the area of Qasr in Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the terrorist was targeted after repeatedly violating the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, including his involvement in Hezbollah weapons transfers during the war. The terrorist was struck while planning additional smuggling operations.

The IDF noted that the 4400 Unit continues to smuggle weapons to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which poses a threat to the security of the State of Israel and violates the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.