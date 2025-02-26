A significant milestone took place this week in the Israeli Ministry of Heritage's efforts to preserve heritage and develop the heritage space in the Tekuma region near the Gaza border.

During the Ministry delegation's visit to New York, Ministry of Heritage Director-General Itay Granek and Government Tourism Corporation CEO Elad Ehrenfeld met Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

The meeting aimed to formulate an innovative framework for cooperation to bring delegations of foreign ambassadors and diplomats for unique tours of the October 7 attack sites.

This initiative is part of the heritage preservation program and development of the heritage space in the Tekuma region of the Gaza Envelope, which aims to document and preserve the events related to the October 7, 2023 terror attack. The planned tours will include visits to sites damaged during the attack, communities that have been rehabilitated since the events, and meetings with residents directly affected by the attack.

During the meeting, Granek and Ehrenfeld presented Ambassador Danon with a special mezuzah, crafted by youth from the Gaza border area using wood from trees damaged during the terror attack in Re'im Forest. This gesture symbolizes the resilience and revival of the Gaza Envelope region and the commitment to continue developing and strengthening settlement in the area.

"Preserving and nurturing the heritage space in the Tekuma region and passing on the memory of the October 7 events to future generations is a national mission of the highest order," Granek said. "Bringing diplomatic delegations to tour these sites is an integral part of our heritage preservation mission. It is important for the world to see with their own eyes the tangible evidence of what occurred and the daily struggles of the survivors. This is heritage that we must preserve and pass on."

Ehrenfeld added: "Heritage tourism is an important tool in preserving national memory. Tours of the October 7 terror attack sites represent a clear example of meaningful heritage tourism. Beyond the documentary aspect, these visits will help commemorate the victims and strengthen international awareness of the importance of preserving the heritage of these events."

Ambassador Danny Danon expressed enthusiasm for the new initiative, saying: "We are committed to bringing delegations of ambassadors to see what we have faced in the past and what we continue to face. We will prevail. The battle is not easy, but the truth is on our side."

As part of this collaboration, a detailed tour framework will be developed in the coming months, which will include key locations at October 7 terror attack sites, routes tailored for diplomatic delegations, and meetings with survivors and families of terror victims. The first tours are expected to begin in the spring.