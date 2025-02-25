Knesset House Committee Chairman MK Ofir Katz (Likud) denied the request by the Labor Party to change its name to the "Democrats."

"Those who call for the violent toppling of an elected government with calls for revolt and a siege of the Knesset are anything but democratic," Katz stated.

"(Labor Chairman) Yair Golan is not noticing the process properly if he thinks we'd approve the request," Katz noted, hinting at a 2016 speech by the then Deputy IDF Chief of Staff, in which he compared Israeli society to 1930s Germany.

He concluded: "I suggest you change the name to the Anarchist Party, and then I will happily approve it."