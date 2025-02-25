Agam Berger, captured from the Nahal Oz base during the October 7th massacre, shares details of her 482-day captivity.

Speaking to Kan Radio, Berger described how listening to the radio with her fellow captive, Liri Albag, provided them significant emotional support. After the rescue of some captives, radio access was revoked. "Hearing people fighting for us on the radio strengthened us," she shared.

Berger described feelings of despair during her prolonged captivity but maintained hope. "I tried to believe we would eventually be out, hoping to be released before my brother’s bar mitzvah. When that didn’t happen, it was tough," she admitted.

She revealed that their captors grew more anxious after various rescue operations, refusing updates on external developments, despite promises. In January 2024, her captors provided items left by the IDF, including maps and newspapers, which offered insights into events they had missed.

Berger expressed frustration over not knowing the full extent of what happened on October 7. It was only through a newspaper that they understood, learning about a predicted event and personal updates from home.

Sharing about the captors' behavior, Berger noted they changed often, and even when kind, they argued over trivial matters. Throughout the first month, they had a watch to track time for necessary medication, which was later taken.

Berger recounted hearing rumors of a possible deal for their release, but they were skeptical. On January 24, her fellow captive was requested to film a video, eventually leading to her release.

Left alone, Berger questioned her situation, not knowing if a ceasefire had been declared. "I realized it was surprising I’d be home in two days, expecting it to take longer. I was thrilled, though I couldn't sleep out of excitement," she said.

Before her release, she had to leave personal items behind. Berger ended with, "We had notebooks with drawings and birthday greetings, but nothing was allowed to be taken."