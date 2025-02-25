The Hamas terrorist organization claimed on Monday that a report in the New York Times which included statements attributed to Mousa Abu Marzouq , one of the organization’s senior leaders, "is not accurate and was taken out of context."

Hamas' statement came after the New York Times published an interview with Abu Marzouq, quoting him as having said that if he had known in advance what the outcome of the October 7, 2023 attack would be, it would not have taken place.

According to Hamas, the excerpts published from the interview with Abu Marzouq, which was conducted several days ago, do not reflect the full content of his statements, in which he said that "the October 7 attack was an expression of the Palestinian people's right to fight against and resist the siege, occupation, and settlement."

Hamas' statement further noted that Abu Marzouq also said in the interview that "the criminal occupation is the one that caused war crimes and destruction directed against our people in the Gaza Strip, which are considered a violation of international laws," emphasizing that Hamas adheres to "the Palestinian people's right to resist in all ways, primarily armed struggle, until the liberation of Palestine and the return of the refugees."