Mousa Abu Marzouq, the deputy leader of Hamas who is responsible for foreign affairs, referred to the Israeli Arabs as "the first line of contact" in the fight against Israel.

In an interview with the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Ahed newspaper on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas, Abu Marzouq sent a message to “Palestinian Arabs in the State of Israel”, saying, "In essence, our Palestinian people in the occupied interior are on the first line of contact with the Zionist enterprise, and this places a heavy burden on them in the liberation project and the end of the Israeli occupation."

"Israel's Arabs are more capable than others of turning the Zionist entity into an entity that expels its inhabitants (from the country) and empties it of its substance. For they constitute an inestimable human force and are in friction with the Zionist entity and its internal contradictions," he added.

Abu Marzouq also said in this context, "Their confrontation with Israel affects it, and the ‘Sword of Al-Quds’ (Guardian of the Walls -ed.) campaign in May 2021 proved to everyone the importance of the role of the Palestinians in Israel and the strength of their influence. The Israeli Arabs disrupted the plans of the occupation."